PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Howie Roseman has landed another cornerback to add to the defense this offseason. Former Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman has signed a one-year deal with the Eagles.
Coleman has spent six years in the league, going undrafted to the Buffalo Bills back in 2013 out of USC. He was apart of the Rams team two years ago that took on the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Details of the deal have yet to be released. Coleman adds needed depth to the Eagles secondary for the upcoming season.