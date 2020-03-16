PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly signed free agent defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a three-year, $39 million contract on Monday. The deal was first reported by ESPN.
The 27-year old Hargave previously was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has 14.5 sacks in his career, including 10.5 just in the last two seasons.
He was a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2016 out of South Carolina State.
Hargrave now joins an already strong group of interior defensive lineman for the Eagles. Fletcher Cox and Malik Jackson are under contract for the next few seasons and the team reportedly re-signed Hassan Ridgeway earlier Monday.