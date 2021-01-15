PHILADELPHIA - According to a report from NBC Sports Philadelphia, Philadelphia Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley interviewed with team leaders on Friday for the organization's head coach position.
This would be the fourth time Staley has interviewed for a higher role with the NFC East team in which he played for. Once previously for head coach and twice for offensive coordinator.
Staley additionally served as the assistant head coach for the Eagles in his latest position.
Staley is among several other candidates for the position, including Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The team reportedly also interviewed Robert Saleh and Arthur Smith, but they were hired by the New York Jets and the Atlanta Falcons, respectively.