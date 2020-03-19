PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles received cornerback Darius Slay in a trade with the Detroit Lions, according to a report from ESPN. In exchange, Philly reportedly sent a third and fifth-round draft picks to the Lions.
Additionally, the Eagles agreed to a new contract with Slay. The deal is reportedly for three years and worth $50 million. $30 million of that contract is guaranteed. The average annual salary for Slay makes him the highest paid cornerback in NFL history.
Slay was named all-pro in the 2017 season when he led the league with eight interceptions and 26 pass knockdowns.