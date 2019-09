PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Flyers and Ivan Provorov reportedly have agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract on Thursday, according to multiple media reports. TSN's Bob McKenzie first reported the details.

The deal is reportedly worth $6.75 million per year.

The 22-year old had seven goals and 26 points in 82 games played last season. He was the seventh overall pick in 2015.

The Flyers open training camp on Friday.