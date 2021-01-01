Flyers Logo

The Philadelphia Flyers are among the four teams set to play an outdoor game this year at Lake Tahoe, according to media reports. The Flyers are reportedly set to face the Boston Bruins on Feb. 21. The Avalanche and Golden Knights are set to play on Feb. 20.

The games will reportedly take place on the golf course at the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada. Both match-ups were announced during schedule releases last week, but did not denote that they are outdoor contests.

According to reports, no fans will be allowed at either game.

The upcoming NHL season is set to begin on January 13.