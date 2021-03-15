PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles have yet to make any big splashes during the legal tampering period of free agency. They have extended one of their top defensive lineman, while seeing one of their top defensive backs leave.
Brandon Graham and the Eagles have agreed to a contract extension that keeps the edge rusher in midnight green until the 2022 season. The deal is reportedly worth close to $20 million over the next two seasons.
Brandon Graham was due to make $13 million in 2021, with a cap hit around $17.9 million. This reworked extension should free up some space in the cap this upcoming season.
One of the other key contributors from the Super Bowl season is on his way out, Jalen Mills agrees to a four-year deal with the New England Patriots. Mills deal with the Patriots is reportedly worth $24 million, with $9 million of that guaranteed.
The official league season begins on Wednesday at 4PM when all of these moves can be made official.