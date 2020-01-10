PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Josh McCown reportedly played through a torn hamstring in the team's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks last weekend. According to the reports, the 40-year old suffered the injury in the second quarter, but remained in the game.
McCown was the Eagles back-up quarterback this past season and was thrusted into his first playoff action of his career in Sunday's game. Philly's starting quarterback Carson Wentz left the game in the first quarter after suffering a concussion.
Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld was inactive for Sunday's game. The emergency quarterback likely would have been wide receiver Greg Ward, had McCown exited the contest early.
McCown finished the postseason contest 18-24 for 174 yards. He was sacked six times.
According to ESPN's report, citing sources, recovery from surgery, which he is scheduled to have on Tuesday, will take up to six months to fully recover.