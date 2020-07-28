PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's scheduled game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed on Tuesday morning, according to multiple media reports. According to sources, several Phillies players are still awaiting COVID-19 test results.
No official announcement from the MLB was made as of mid-morning on Tuesday. The Yankees were slated to start a series at Citizens Bank Park on Monday night against the Phillies, but it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns after an outbreak in the Miami Marlins organization, who was in town to play the Phillies this past weekend.
According to a report, the Yankees are leaving Philadelphia.
Heard the #Yankees are leavvng Philadelphia early this afternoon to head back to NY. They are going to practice at Yankee Stadium tonight— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 28, 2020
The Marlins reportedly have more positive coronavirus cases on their team and their Tuesday night contest was also reportedly postponed.
According to reports, so far no member of the Phillies tested positive for coronavirus.
NBC Sports Philadelphia reported late Tuesday morning that the Phillies would be tested again and then head to New York.
Phillies players will be tested again today at CBP. It's drive-thru testing then go home. Travel to NY for game tomorrow— Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) July 28, 2020
