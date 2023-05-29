PHILADELPHIA - According to multiple reports, former Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the Philadelphia 76ers next head coach.
It is a reunion, of sorts, for Nurse and Sixers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey as the latter hired Nurse to be the coach of the Houston Rockets G-League affiliate Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Nurse went from the Vipers to an assistant position with the Raptors under Dwane Casey. He eventually succeeded Casey in 2018 and led the Raptors to an NBA championship in 2019 when Toronto defeated Golden State in six games.
The Raptors failed to make the postseason in 2023 and Nurse was fired in April. Toronto reached the playoffs in three of five seasons under Nurse.