PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly re-signed Phil Gosselin to a minor-league deal, according to several sources. The deal also includes an invite to major league spring training camp.
The 31-year old played in left field as well as at shortstop and third base last season. He played in 44 games for the Phillies in 2019, but primarily spent most of the season with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. During his time in Triple-A, he had a .314 batting average, eight home runs and 47 RBIs.
Gosselin is a Bryn Mawr native.
Additionally, the Phillies drafted Vimael Machin in the MLB's Rule 5 Draft on Thursday, however, the club traded him to the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash considerations. Philadelphia did not lose any players in the draft.