PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly signed Didi Gregorious to a one-year deal on Tuesday evening. The New York Post first reported the agreement. The contract is reportedly worth $14 million.
The 29-year old is a former New York Yankee and is rejoining his former manager Joe Girardi, who now leads the Phillies. They previously were together for three season with the Yankees.
Gregorious, a shortstop, hit 16 home runs and had a .238 batting average in 82 games last season. The infielder was coming off of Tommy John Surgery.