PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies and catcher J.T. Realmuto agreed to a five-year contract worth $115.5 million, according to multiple media reports. The deal will be the highest yearly value for any catcher in league history.
Realmuto and the Phillies reunite now with this contract agreement after an offseason of negotiations. The catcher is set to make $20 million this season with a yearly salary closer to $24 million after that.
A year ago, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs.
The two sides went to arbitration last offseason where the Phillies prevailed.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.