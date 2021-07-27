The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly trading for Tyler Anderson from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The pitcher is set to come to the Phillies as part of a deal that will send two minor league players to the Pirates.
The early reports indicated catcher Abraham Guiterrez and pitcher Cristian Hernandez were part of the package for Pittsburgh. Both players are currently with Low A Clearwater.
However, there reportedly is a hold up with Hernandez's medical report. The two sides have time to work out the deal until the deadline on Friday afternoon.
Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday, indicating a deal was imminent.