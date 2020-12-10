PHILADELPHIA - According to media reports, originally from Jayson Stark of The Athletic, the Phillies are set to hire Dave Dombrowski as the team's new leader of baseball operations.
Dombrowski is a two-time World Series winner as a front office executive in the major leagues. The 64-year old was the general manager for the Montreal Expos, the Florida Marlins, the Detroit Tigers, and the Boston Red Sox during his career. Most recently he was with the Red Sox from 2015-19.
According to reports over recent weeks, the Phillies also interviewed former Marlins executive Michael Hill, Dodgers executive Josh Byrnes, and Thad Levine, who currently is with the Minnesota Twins.