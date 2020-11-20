PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly signed veteran center Dwight Howard to a one-year deal. The signing was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
Media reports of the deal between the two sides came shortly after initial reported indicated the Howard was going to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, who he just won an NBA title with this past season.
Howard, 34, is an eight-time all-star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Last season he averaged 7.5 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per contest with the Lakers.
NBA free agency officially began on Friday evening.