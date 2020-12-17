PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Sixers are reportedly willing to trade Ben Simmons in a deal that would send James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the 76ers. The team reportedly included the young star in packages for Harden during trade discussions, according to reports from ESPN and The Athletic.
In response to the reports, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey spoke with Shams Charania and denied their accuracy.
"We are not trading Ben Simmons - he is an important part of our future, " Morey told Charania.
The Sixers have reportedly been in talks with the Rockets about acquiring Harden, who has been rumored to be unhappy in Houston and is seeking an exit. Harden, according to reports, would prefer to be traded to either the Sixers or the Brooklyn Nets.