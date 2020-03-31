EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's basketball team was faced with a lot of adversity during the 2019-20 campaign, but the Leopards responded and clinched a spot in the Patriot League playoffs. Their success this past season has head coach Fran O'Hanlon excited for the future of the program.
Lafayette won 19 games, the third best total in the league, and reached the league semifinals as well. The Leopards accomplished that while losing two key players to injuries during the regular season. According to O'Hanlon, it was the juniors and seniors who stepped up to carry the team and he was pleased by their performances.
As O'Hanlon and his staff hopes this season is a springboard for the next campaign, the Leopards are in a good spot as they have already confirmed their 2021 recruiting class before recruiting restrictions were put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.