FLEETWOOD, Pa. - The 2020-21 high school basketball season was difficult for every team as they played through the COVID-19 pandemic, for the Fleetwood Tigers girls' basketball team this campaign may have been even harder.
The Tigers went through the regular season without a JV team and battled several injuries. As the squad enters the final week of the regular season they find themselves in the mix of Berks III.
Fleetwood is 6-2, with Wyomissing ahead in the division with a 6-1 mark. The Tigers and Spartans are set to battle on Wednesday and Friday this week.
Both programs won Berks divisional titles a year ago and it is coming down to the final days of the regular season to crown another district champ this winter.