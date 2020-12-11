ELVERSON, Pa. - Peyton McDaniel scored over 2,000 points in her Twin Valley high school basketball career, and she is now competing in the collegiate ranks. She won't be on the court this winter for the Raiders, but they do have their fourth other starters from a year ago back for the 2020-21 campaign.
Twin Valley is ready to use that experience to their advantage against younger teams this season. The Raiders know without McDaniel they will need to step up, but they are ready to take on the challenge.