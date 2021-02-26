PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Kevin Rhodes is representing Philadelphia in the ring as a professional kickboxer, and this weekend he'll be representing the region in the National Championships.
Rhodes registered for the WAKO Team USA National Championships late, only a weeks notice before the fights. He mentions ramping up his training quickly to get ready for this competition. He will be fighting under the 132 lbs. open division this weekend.
Nervousness is a term that Rhodes brings up about how he feels prior to the fight kicking off. Once that initial hit connects though, those nerves melt away.
The WAKO National Championships will be held all this weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.