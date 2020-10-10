PHILADELPHIA - The NFL battle of Pennsylvania is coming up on Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Steelers enter the contest 3-0 and coming off a bye week. The Eagles are 1-2-1 and enter to contest after earning their first win of 2020, a victory over the San Francisco 49ers a week ago.
Eagles spanish broadcaster Rickie Ricardo liked what he saw from quarterback Carson Wentz last week and hopes to see that trend continue. Ricardo is predicting a close game on Sunday, but believes the Eagles' momentum and confidence will carry them to a victory.