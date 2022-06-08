CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley is right around the corner, and a local product will be on the call. Rich Lerner returns to the Lehigh Valley as part of the national TV broadcast team.
Lerner, a former Lehigh Valley resident and member of the Lehigh University golf team, is happy to be home and calling the event.
As the broadcaster put it following his round on Wednesday afternoon, he's grateful to be in this position to call an event like this in the Lehigh Valley.
The U.S. Senior Open begins on June 23rd and goes through the 26th.