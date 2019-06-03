Richmond beats Reading in annual morning game in Baseballtown

READING, Pa. - Baseballtown is a rich in history and Monday's contest was just one example of the traditions that are unique to the Berks County minor league team. The Reading Fightins played in their annual morning game at FirstEnergy Stadium with first pitch at 9:45 a.m. The Fightins fell to the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the annual contest 4-2.

With the loss, Reading is now 31-22 this season. Richmond's Caleb Baragar earned the win on the mound as he went over six innings in his start for the visitors.

Richmond scored first in the second inning, but the R-Phils tied it up in the third frame with a Mickey Moniak RBI double that scored Jose Gomez. It remained tied until the sixth inning when the Flying Squirrels scored two in the sixth to take the lead and they wouldn't look back.

Monday's game was the final contest for Richmond in Reading this regular season.

The Fightins Phils now visit Akron for a three-game series. The quick set of games in Ohio starts on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.