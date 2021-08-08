The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Reading Fightins 1-0 on Saturday night. The loss dropped the R-Phils to 33-50 this season.
The Fightins managed just three hits in the setback, but limited Richmond to just four hits total.
The lone run in the game came in the bottom of the fourth inning when Diego Rincones hit an RBI single that scored David Villar.
Akeel Morris started on the mound for the Flying Squirrels and earned the win. He pitched six shutout innings where he allowed just two hits, and two walks.
The two teams are set to play in the series final on Sunday at 5:05 p.m.