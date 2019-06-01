Richmond rolls to 9-4 win over R-Phils

READING, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 9-4 on Friday night at FirstEnergy Stadium to kick-off a weekend series in Baseballtown. With the loss, the R-Phils dropped to 28-21 this season.

The Flying Squirrels led 4-0 after three innings and before the Fightins plated their first run in the bottom of the fourth. Richmond then led 5-1 and 7-3, but Reading could not close the gap.

Reading's Austin Listi hit a home run and had four RBIs to lead the way offensively for the Fightins.

The teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game of the twinbill is set to begin at 5:15 p.m.

Video courtesy of Service Electric.