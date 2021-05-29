READING, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels swept the Reading Fightins in a doubleheader on Saturday evening at FirstEnergy Stadium. Richmond won the first game 2-1 and the second contest 6-4.
The pair of losses dropped Reading to 4-19 this season.
In the first contest, both teams scored a run in the first inning. The difference was a solo home run for Richmond in the top of the fourth inning.
In the second game of the twin bill, the Flying Squirrels took a 5-0 lead in the third inning and built a 6-0 lead after the fourth frame. The R-Phils responded with four runs in the fifth, but the comeback effort fell short.
The two teams are set to wrap up the series on Sunday at 6:45 p.m. in Baseballtown.