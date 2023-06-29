READING, Pa. - Reading offense came back to life in game two against Richmond, but a seven-run, seventh inning buried the Fightin Phils, 14-5.
The Flying Squirrels got off to a high-flying start in Baseballtown grabbing a, 4-0 lead through the top of the third inning.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Fightin Phils getting two runs back. Cody Roberts with a two-run blast to cut the deficit in half. Later on in the sixth, now down by three it's Ethan Wilson with a two-run line drive and Wilson would score on a throwing error, 5-5.
Ensuing inning, the back and forth continues as the Flying Squirrels drive in two more runs to take the lead back. They would go on to score seven runs in the seventh to blow this one open.