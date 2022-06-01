MACUNGIE, Pa. - September 2021, Rick Henrick went from playing a round of golf with his buddies to a hospital room. Fast forward to June 2022, and Henrick is enjoying a round of golf with his two friends and the doctor that helped save his life.
Paul Heffner, club pro David Fields and Dr. Shailendra Singh hit the links at Brookside Country club with Henrick.
Prior to their round, Henrick was surprised by the EMT's from Macungie Ambulance, Fields, Heffner, Singh and others. Collectively this group and LVHN surprised Henrick with tickets to the upcoming U.S. Senior Open and a round at Saucon Valley Country Club.
Henrick knows that the biggest save he'll ever experience on a golf course occured on that September afternoon. Thankful to still be here today, working and playing the game he loves.