WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Philadelphia Eagles begin their season on Sunday at FedEx field agains the Washington Football Team.
Rickie Ricardo the Eagles Spanish radio broadcaster is looking forward to the kickoff of the new season. Ricardo has been calling Yankees games during the Summer so working with the lack of crowd is nothing new for him.
He knows things will be different from a football perspective with the conversations you will be able to hear on the field due to lack of crowd noise. Ricardo is ready for whatever the season throws his way as a broadcaster.
Looking ahead to the game Sunday and the season as a whole, Ricardo focus is on the offensive line and the defense to keep the ship afloat all season.