LONG POND, Pa. - With just six races remaining before the NASCAR Playoff Series Round of 16, it is all about playoff positioning as the drivers are getting ready for one of the most unique tracks on the circuit at Pocono Raceway.
It's not a track Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has found success in, typically, but 2023 has shown that Stenhouse can compete at the top - winning the Daytona 500 in February coupled with six top 10 finishes. Stenhouse has put himself in contention for a spot in the playoff and confident heading here.
"We've been consistent," Stenhouse Jr. said. "We still want a little bit more speed but I feel that we're building that and getting better. I really like where our JTG Daugherty racing team is right now. That was a nice springboard into the season for sure."