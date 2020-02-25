BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Central Catholic and Bethlehem Catholic advanced to the District 11 4A boys' basketball final with wins in the semifinals on Tuesday night. The Vikings defeated Wilson 88-50 and the Golden Hawks edged Tamaqua, 60-53.
It is a re-match of last year's district final between these two rivals.
Central Catholic opened the second half on a 15-0 scoring run to secure the victory. Bethlehem Catholic overcame a 21-point deficit to advance in the bracket.
Tuesday night's semifinal games were played at Freedom High School.
In the 2A level, Executive Education and Schuylkill Haven won their respective semifinal games to advance to the final. The two teams are the top two seeds in the bracket.