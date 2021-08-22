...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in northern Delaware, New
Castle. In New Jersey, Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May,
Camden, Cape May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland,
Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset,
Southeastern Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth.
In Pennsylvania, Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester,
Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton,
Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western
Montgomery.
* Through Monday morning
* Periods of heavy rain are expected through tonight but should
become focused primarily over northeast Pennsylvania into
northern New Jersey where another 2 to 4 inches of rain is
generally expected. This will lead to a continuing threat for
flooding and flash flooding. Farther south, additional rain
amounts over southeast Pennsylvania into central and southern
New Jersey should generally be 1 to 2 inches or less. However
this is in addition to rain that's already fallen and led to
ongoing flooding in places.
* Flash flooding may occur. Also, rising river levels may continue
to result in flooding on some of the main stem rivers and large
creeks.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
&&