ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Solid pitching helps lead Lehigh Valley to a series ending win in Rochester, 6-1. 

Four IronPigs pitchers allowed just one run on six hits, David Paulino earned the win. Paulino allowed the lone run and four hits through five innings pitched. 

T.J. Rivera providing five of the six IronPigs runs. Rivera hit a three-run home run in the second inning, part of a four-run second for the IronPigs, Matt Vierling hitting a solo shot prior to Rivera. 

Later, in the sixth inning, Rivera laced a two-run single to give the IronPigs a 6-1 lead. 

Lehigh Valley returns home to begin a six game series against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday. 