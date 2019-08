ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Arnaldo Rizo has high expectations for himself and the Allen boys' soccer team this fall. Rizo, a junior at William Allen High School, wants to help lead the Canaries to a successful season.

Rizo, who has an Ecuadorian background, wants to follow in his brothers footsteps, as they also played for the Allen boys' soccer team.

The entire family is hoping Rizo and the Canaries rise to the top of the league this year.