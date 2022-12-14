BIRDSBORO, Pa. - A coaching change is on the horizon at Daniel Boone. After five seasons, Rob Flowers has announced he has resigned from the head coach position of the blazers football program.
The Blazers went 2-8 this past season, in their first year in the merged Lancaster-Lebanon League, they went 1-5 in league play. Overall through five season, Flowers finished with a, 17-29 record.
For Flowers, this isn't the end of the road in coaching for him. He was very fond of his five years spent leading the Blazers program, "I love what we were able to do for five years. We opened up minds and hearts through love. At this point, it's time for me to make a change and continue to grow as a coach. I'm open to coaching again, just need to be right."
He will still retain his role within the school district, continuing to help make an impact off the field, "I will maintain my professional role within the district as Director of Community Relations & Equity Awareness. This role allows me to impact both our communities and society in various ways."
The Blazers will begin a the search for a new head coach immediately.