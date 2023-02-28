ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The transition from old to new head coach at Allentown Central Catholic was a quick, and smooth one. Following the resignation of Tim McGorry a week ago, Rob Melosky was waiting in the wings.
Meloskey hasn't been a head coach since his time at Pocono Mountain West three years ago. Prior to that, he spent time at Freedom, Parkland and Nazareth; he won a PIAA title with the Trojans in 2002.
The newest Viking head coach is ready to tackle the next challenge, keeping pushing the Central program in the right direction.
The past few seasons, Melosky had been one of MvGorry's coordinators, up in the booth on a Friday night. Now, he's back on the sidelines calling the shots for Vikings.