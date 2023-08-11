ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Central Catholic captured another District title in 2022 despite a, 5-5 record on the year. The Vikings under a new regime now, Rob Melosky has taken over and is eager to continue the tradition in Allentown.
“Being a familiar face for them, in myself along with Jamie Pagliaro, Dionte Wilson and Al Pacheco, guys that have played here gives that comfort level at least that guys aren’t seeing all new faces."
This is a Vikings program that returns plenty of talent in 2023, needing to just retool its linebacking group. Between the coaching staff and players in the locker room it's a comforting feeling all around for this group.
"Quarterbacks, receivers and we return 90% of everybody on the O-line. So, I think just returning everybody, having a good chemistry, defense, offense, we’ll be good," Nasir McLean feeling confident heading into the season.
Right out of the gate the Vikings will be tested, taking on EPC North Division champs, Northampton in week one. It's one that the team is excited for as they work through camp.
Melosky is eager to see what his team is made of in the early going, “It’ll be a neat experience...But, you know we’re going to have to weather the storm early. They’re so physical and big up front."
Central will look to contend for another District title and more in 2023.