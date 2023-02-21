CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies first full squad practice of Spring Training is in the books. For manager Rob Thompson, his first full season as the Phillies manager is just beginning.
Thompson took over for the Phillies in the midst of last season following the firing of Joe Girardi. From that point on, the rest is history as the Phillies went on a World Series run.
The first year manager helping his squad to keep the focus on the things they can control, and health.
With both coming into play at the start of Spring Training, Thompson wants the guys to block out the noise and get on the field and off. Putting an emphasis on pace of practice and getting into the training room for recovery.
Thompson is relishing in the moment, finally getting a team to truly call his own, but he isn't taking advantage of it. Showing up to the facility early and wasting no time in building more chemistry with his players.