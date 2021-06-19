ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bash at the Beach continued on Saturday.
Roberto Clemente defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 58-57 and Southern Lehigh took down Christopher Dock 46-28.
Both winners advance to the winner's bracket final.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Bash at the Beach continued on Saturday.
Roberto Clemente defeated Notre Dame Green Pond 58-57 and Southern Lehigh took down Christopher Dock 46-28.
Both winners advance to the winner's bracket final.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A blend of clouds and sun, very warm, and humid; just the slight chance of a spotty t-shower, mainly late.
Partly cloudy, warm, and muggy; just the slight chance of a spotty t-shower, mainly early
Hot and steamy with sunshine and some clouds; a slight chance of a t-storm towards evening, especially west...better chance at night.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.