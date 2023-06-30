ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Rochester broke a tie in the top of the ninth to knock of Lehigh Valley in the third game of the series, 5-4.
The IronPigs jumped out to the early advantage before the Red Wings stormed back. Jake Cave with the first run of the game, a solo home run in the third inning, 1-0.
Later in the frame, Darick Hall hits a sac-fly to center putting the IronPigs up, 2-0. In the bottom of the sixth, only up one Simon Muzziotti hits a RBI single to right, 3-1.
All tied at four in the ninth, the Red Wings get an RBI single to break the tie en route to the win.