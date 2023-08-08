ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley began its upstate New York road trip with a closely contested loss to Rochester on Tuesday night, 8-7. The IronPigs put up five runs in the fourth before the Red Wings made their comeback.
Tuesday night started out as a pitcher's duel heading into the fourth inning, the Red Wings leading, 1-0 at that point. The IronPigs would work the bases loaded when Jim Haley would draw a walk to tie the game up at one.
Following the bases loaded walk, Kody Clemens would launch a grand slam to give the IronPigs the lead, 5-1.
The Red Wings would get one run back in the fifth before the IronPigs responded with two more in the sixth. Haley this time sending a two-run home run over the wall in left, 7-2.
From there, the Red Wings would score six unanswered runs between the seventh and ninth innings. They would trail by two heading into the ninth when a pair of singles would lead to the walk-off win.