The Rochester Red Wings defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Tuesday night 5-3. The loss dropped the Pigs to 32-41 this season.
Adonis Medina started the game and pitched just two innings. Mark Appel came in relief, his first career relief appearance at in Triple-A. Appeal allowed four runs as the Red Wings took a 4-0 lead after five innings of play.
The IronPigs scored three runs in the seventh frame to cut the deficit to 4-3, but that is the closest they would come. A trio of RBI singles gave the Pigs their runs.
The two teams are set to play at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday.