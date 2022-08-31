ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Lehigh Valley has an upstate New York road trip coming up in the middle of September. The Rochester Red Wings with a special moment planned.
Daniel Brito, the Phillies prospect who collapsed on the field during a game in Rochester will be brought back for a special pregame ceremony. The Red Wings will also have the doctors on hand who helped save Brito's life.
Brito has continued his rehab in Ohio, where he's resumed baseball activities.
The Red Wings have planned for this ceremony to occur on September 15th.