The coronavirus outbreak took the sports world by storm, with athletics at all levels coming to a sudden stop in mid-March. The same happened for local boxer Jonathan Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was set to fight at the Wind Creek Events Center in Bethlehem after months of preparation, but the event was called off the morning of due to concerns about COVID-19.
While he was disappointed to miss out on the big event, he now has shifted his focus to training during the last several weeks. He mostly has worked out at home and was running outside. He has trained with his father to help keep his social distance.
He is eager to get a call to get back in the ring, as soon as safely possible, whether there will be fans or not.