READING, Pa. - The coronavirus pandemic has affected the MLB Draft as the league re-worked the format, which greatly impacts potential draft picks like Wilson graduated Damaurys Rodriguez.
MLB shortened this year's draft from 40 rounds to just five, but teams are allowed to sign an unlimited amount of undrafted free agents this year. This leaves many prospects wondering if they'll be drafted this year with so few picks in this year's selection process.
Rodriguez is not letting the unique format deter him, however. He is set on his goal of being a professional baseball player, whether that happens now or later. if he does not enter a professional contract this time around, he has committed to play at Bryant University at the collegiate level.
The former Wilson Bulldog is a switch-hitting catcher who has been getting advice from Dwight Gooden Jr., the son of New York Mets hall of famer Doc Gooden, as he goes through this process.