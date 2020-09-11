BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Jonathan Rodriguez will be hitting the ring in Las Vegas this weekend for his first fight outside of Pennsylvania. The 8-0 Rodriguez will go toe to toe with undefeated Manuel Flores.
This fight will be airing on ESPN+ as part of their Top Rank Card Saturday night from the MGM Grand. This fight will be huge for Rodriguez's young career up to this point.
Rodriguez feels good about the fight, and is excited for the opportunity to step onto this stage and compete. His opponent provides something different as a Southpaw style boxer.
The card starts at 7:30 on ESPN+ Saturday night.