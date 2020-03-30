BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The 2019-20 season was an up-and-down campaign for the Lehigh women's basketball team. Just when the Mountain Hawks thought they were reaching the top of their roller coaster year, it came to a sudden stop.
Lehigh won their last three games and were in the Patriot League semifinals against Boston University, a team they felt confident against. The Mountain Hawks completed shootaround and then received the news, their tournament was canceled due to the spreading coronavirus outbreak.
A year that featured a five-game win streak at the beginning a six-game stretch of consecutive victories along the way and a skid of eight losses in eleven games came to an end with a phone call.
Lehigh head coach Sue Troyan feels her team was playing some of its best basketball at that time and really feels bad for the seniors who saw their collegiate careers abruptly. She does try to find small positives such as their win streak to end the season and what looks to be a promising future for the program.