Two Philadelphia Phillies legends are on the Hall of Fame ballot for the first time. Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard's window has opened for a chance to get to Cooperstown.
The two infielders were key pieces during the Phillies sustained success in the mid-2000s. Both winning MVP honors during their time in Philadelphia.
Howard and Rollins were apart of the Phillies run that included: five NL East titles, two NL pennants and the 2008 World Series.
Several other players with Phillies connections are on the ballot as well, Curt Schilling, Bobby Abreu and Scott Rolen to name a few.