Sports

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:36 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:36 PM EDT

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

READING, Pa. - Roman Quinn joined the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday as his rehab assignment moved to the Double-A level. The outfielder is ramping up his rehab and joined the R-Phils in Harrisburg on Friday night.

Quinn has been out since April 25 with a groin injury. Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told the media this week that he wouldn't be surprised if Quinn joined the big league club during their weekend series in Atlanta.

The Phillies have a need in center field and Quinn returning would greatly help.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

New Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

Souderton wins state baseball title

Souderton wins state baseball title

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Capitals trade Niskanen to Flyers for Gudas, clear cap space

Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

New Clippers cruise to win over Pigs

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges
KFMB via CNN

Former NFL player Winslow will be retried on rape, abuse charges

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win
Getty Images

Raptors president struck officer running to court after finals win

Italy ends nearly 30-year drought at World Cup, joins England in round of 16
Getty Images

Italy ends nearly 30-year drought at World Cup, joins England in round of 16

Jordan Spieth calls out his caddie on national TV
Getty Images

Jordan Spieth calls out his caddie on national TV

'Japanese Babe Ruth' made baseball history last night
Getty Images

'Japanese Babe Ruth' made baseball history last night

Shooting suspect claims David Ortiz wasn't his intended target

Shooting suspect claims David Ortiz wasn't his intended target