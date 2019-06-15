Roman Quinn joins R-Phils to rehab

READING, Pa. - Roman Quinn joined the Reading Fightin Phils on Friday as his rehab assignment moved to the Double-A level. The outfielder is ramping up his rehab and joined the R-Phils in Harrisburg on Friday night.

Quinn has been out since April 25 with a groin injury. Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler told the media this week that he wouldn't be surprised if Quinn joined the big league club during their weekend series in Atlanta.

The Phillies have a need in center field and Quinn returning would greatly help.