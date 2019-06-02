Sports

Romine, Haseley lead the way for IronPigs in 6-5 win over RailRiders

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 05:51 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 05:51 PM EDT

MOOSIC, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs avoided a weekend sweep against the rival RailRiders with a Sunday afternoon win 6-5. 

The IronPigs struck first with a sac-fly in the top of the first inning. The big inning was in the seventh when Malquin Canelo hit an RBI double and later Adam Haseley hit a two-run double. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre answered with three runs of their own in the eighth. 

Lehigh Valley took the lead for good with a bases loaded walk to Andrew Romine. Romine also finished with two RBIs on the day. Tom Eshleman got the start and struck out five batters over six innings, but it was reliever Tom Windle who earned the win. 

Next for the IronPigs is a two and two series with Pawtucket, the first two games taking place on the road starting tomorrow night. 

